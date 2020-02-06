Menu
350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

by John Farmer
6th Feb 2020 6:17 AM
PREDICTIONS of some parts of Queensland receiving 500mm of rain remain on track after totals of almost 350 in less than 24 hours.

The Wide Bay region was hardest hit, with Mount Elliott recorded 342 between 6pm Tuesday and 1am today.

Similar falls were recorded across Tin Can Bay, including Coops Corner (340mm), Tin Can Bay (303mm), Mt Bilewilam (286mm) and Bidwell, near Tiaro (255mm).

In Brisbane, 40mm has been recorded at Archerfield, 32mm at Cape Moreton and 28mm at Redland.

The Sunshine Coast has copped a soaking, with almost 62mm at Maroochydore, 70mm at Tewantin and 30mm at Nambour.

Storm chasers tracking the extreme weather system remain confident of substantial rainfall across southeast Queensland from this morning until 4am tomorrow.

Weather modelling shows predictions of significant rainfall from this morning until 4am tomorrow. Picture: WeatherWatch.net.au
Higgins Storm Chasing last night posted on its Facebook page the latest rainfall forecast data from WeatherWatch.net.au which forecasts ongoing heavy rainfall from Bundabery south to the Coffs Coast in northern New South Wales.

"Either it knows something big is brewing or it's just off it's head," Higgins stated in the post.

"Falls of more than 200mm have been observed across the Tin Can Bay Area since 9am and some of these areas may push in excess of 300mm by 9am with event totals in excess of 450mm possible."

