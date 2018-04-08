Menu
Login
News

36-year-old motorcyclist killed in Coast crash

by Sophie Chirgwin & Chris Clarke, The Courier-Mail

A MAN has died in a motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Police said that at 2:25pm, the man was riding a trailbike along Forestry Rd, off Roys Rd at Coochin Creek, when he crashed into a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the 36-year-old was declared dead.

Earlier, a man died in a crash on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway.

The 76-year-old was travelling south on the motorway at Boondall when he ran into a concrete side barrier.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency services attended the crash and attempted to revive him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both accidents.

Related Items

Topics:  coochin creek crash editors picks fatality roys road sunshine coast

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Zonta Club Noosa makes the big 25

Zonta Club Noosa makes the big 25

25 years chalked up for Zonta Club Noosa

Arcare Peregian celebrating five

MARKING TIME: Longest residents Betty Bluett and Pamela Abell, with original staffers Cheryl Tinsley, left, and Lynda Wardell.

Aged care centre turns five

Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

Biosphere to fund culture trail

Woolies selling a plastic-free shop

BEAUT BAGS: Young shoppers Ava and Jamie are already clued up on using reusable shopping bags but accept a free cloth bag from Noosa Civic Woolies management jto0 add to their collection.

Noosa Woolies goes plastic free

Local Partners