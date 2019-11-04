37 new spider species discovered

AS MORE species disappear from our natural areas, the urgent need to document the variety and perhaps discover unknown species while adding to our scientific knowledge becomes imperative.

Citizen science is a popular way to learn more about the local environment and contribute to important research.

Lindy Orwin of Cooloola Coastcare will be guest speaker at Noosa Parks Association’s Friday Environment Forum this Friday.

Dr Orwin has co-ordinated two BioBlitzes in the Cooloola area with the aim to document as much of Cooloola’s living natural resources as possible.

This area is already on the World Heritage Tentative List but surprisingly little has been done to record the biological resources of the area.

During a BioBlitz, teams of keen amateur naturalists are match­ed with leaders who are experts in their fields of study.

Results can be extraordinary, with a recent event identifying 37 spider species previous­ly unknown to science.

The exciting discovery of a small moth, vital to the pollination of boronia plants, could hold the key to saving threatened boronia species.

Cooloola Coastcare plans more ventures into this stunning natural area, so join the audience to hear more and perhaps join a future BioBlitz.

All welcome at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Dr, Noosa­ville, where the forum will run from 10.30am to 12.15pm.

A donation will be appreciated and morning tea is available to buy from 10am. Interpretive birding with Valda starts in the carpark at 8.30am.

For more information, visit www.noosaparks.org.au.