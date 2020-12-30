40mm in an hour: Isolated falls drench suburbs

Parts of the Sunshine Coast copped a drenching in the past 24 hours, with falls of more than 80mm recorded, and more rain on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology say the highest falls were in the Noosa hinterland where 88mm fell at Eerwah Vale and 84mm at Eumundi since 9am on Tuesday.

BOM forecaster Shane Kennedy said those isolated falls were fast and furious where 40mm fell in an hour.

Mr Kennedy said much of the heaviest falls were to the region's north and inland.

"Broadly, there's been around 10-30mm across the Coast, then inland about 30-50mm," Mr Kennedy said.

"Sunshine Coast Airport had 15mm, still a reasonable drop.

"Still expect today (Wednesday) to be reasonably wet, 10-20mm at least and widespread again.

"It will be heavier the further north you go with 40mm-plus for the isolated showers."

Mr Kennedy said New Year's Eve and Day were predicted to be wet, however the rain would slowly ease off.

"There should be still a few showers around the 5-10mm range, mainly in the late morning and afternoon, easing off by the evening," he said.

"New Year's Day is a similar story.

"There will still be persistent little showers over the weekend, getting lighter as it goes."

Maximum temperatures of about 27C have been forecast for Wednesday and should remain cool until next week.