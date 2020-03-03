Menu
Each day a number of people face Sunshine Coast courts on a range of charges.
41 people to face Noosa Court today

3rd Mar 2020 8:48 AM
EACH day a number of people face Sunshine Coast courts on a range of charges.

Below is a list of everyone with matters before the Noosa Magistrates Court today, March 3.

  • Andersen, David Dunlop
  • Bossom, Harley
  • Brackman, Shaun Alard
  • Campion, Stephen Leslie
  • Carter, Aidan Laud
  • Copland, Adam Luke
  • Cullen, Ashley Jack
  • Cunliffe, Rebecca
  • Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony
  • Edwards, Harrison George Portlock
  • Gazzelli, Andrea
  • Graham, Samuel Paul Walter
  • Griffin, Tristan Jack
  • Harford, Clement Glen Edward
  • Hartley, Anne
  • Hartwig, John Francis
  • Henderson, Jade Margaret
  • Hodgson, Reece Blair
  • Howland, Kobi
  • Hug, Daniel
  • Iredale, Scott Robert
  • Kunnap, Joosep
  • Lindsay, Albert Lesley Francise
  • Luxford, Nigel Barry
  • Mcarthur, Peter James
  • Mccann, Robert Noel
  • Mcgowan, Jessie William
  • Mcgrath, Brett Peter
  • O’Connor, Kane
  • O’Grady, Ryley Patrick
  • Raison, Joshua Ben
  • Robinson, Jason Heath
  • Rollinson, Jessica Eloise
  • Rynd, Timothy Rory
  • Smith, Michael
  • Spencer, Layla Alicia
  • Stone, Darrell Wayne
  • Underdown, Eugene Paul
  • Wallace, Joshua James
  • Wilkinson, Melissa Dawn
  • Williamson, Michael James
