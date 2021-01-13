$4.5m safety fix locked in for major Coast road

Noosa Pde from Munna Point bridge to Garth Prowd bridge is about to receive a $4.5 million safety upgrade.

Noosa Pde from Munna Point bridge to Garth Prowd bridge is about to receive a $4.5 million safety upgrade.

A $4.5 million safety upgrade to Noosa’s busiest transport links has been given the green light by the State Government.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads this week signed off on the 1.2km of works along Noosa Pde between the Garth Prowd and Munna Point Bridge.

The State Government will pay for half of the project out of the Cycling Network Local Government Grant program, and the Noosa Council the other half.

Noosa road bottlenecks given $27 million funding lifeline

$2 billion of major road upgrades explained

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said work was scheduled to start early next year.

The work includes reducing the speed limit to 40km/h and providing on-road cycle lanes and pedestrian refuges.

Ms Bolton said preliminary works in May.

A council project update said final designs and layouts would be available early next year.

“Council looks forward to delivering an improved Noosa Pde that is safer for residents and all users, and will contact affected residents and businesses early in 2021,” the update said.

“Noosa Pde forms part of the SEQ Principal Cycle Network and is arguably one of Noosa’s busiest routes for pedestrian and cyclist activity.

A view from the free holiday bus along Noosa Pde during the peak holiday season.

“Congestion is notorious along the road during weekends and school holiday.”

The 1.2km major upgrade will provide improved and safer access for all road users by:

– reducing the speed limit to 40km/h

– providing dedicated and continuous on-road cycle lanes in both directions

– upgrading the northern pathway to 2.5m wide and 3m wide where possible

– upgrading the southern pathway to 1.5m wide

– providing eight mid-block pedestrian refuges

– installing improved LED lighting.

Works will also include enhanced landscaping and new trees that will provide extra shade and improve visual amenity.

Meanwhile, Noosa Council reports site investigations are scheduled today as part of a $4.8 million hinterland bridge replacement program, jointly funded by the Federal Government.

Traffic controllers will be in place at the Cooroy Belli Creek Road bridge in Cooroy, the Lawnville Road Bridge at Black Mountain and the Wahpunga Lane bridge in Kin Kin.

These upgrades are designed to extend the life of the bridges to 100 years.