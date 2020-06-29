Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woman charged for driving alone on Learner's Licence. Photo: Police Media
Woman charged for driving alone on Learner's Licence. Photo: Police Media
News

46-year-old learner driver charged

Frances Klein
29th Jun 2020 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 43-YEAR-OLD learner driver was caught driving unaccompanied in Gympie on Saturday.

The woman was driving a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara when she was pulled over on Cootharaba Rd, Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

 

* What caused Sunday's Bruce Highway hell

* Learner driver in serious state after Gympie rollover

* REVEALED: When council will have a new CEO

 

She was not displaying L plates and was the only person in the car, she said.

The woman was fined $213 and lost two demerit points causing her to lose her licence.

More Stories

crime gympie crashes gympie-crime gympie police learner driver queensland crime
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Get back out there’: Exhausted firies forced into firestorm

        premium_icon ‘Get back out there’: Exhausted firies forced into firestorm

        News Exhausted Queensland firefighters begged for relief at the height of summer’s intense bushfires, but were allegedly ignored.

        Farewell ‘Pottsy’: Tributes flow for talented photographer

        premium_icon Farewell ‘Pottsy’: Tributes flow for talented photographer

        Community Tributes are flowing for former Noosa News and Daily photographer...

        Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

        premium_icon Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

        News First it was classic Hollywood films coming under the microscope for offensive...

        Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

        premium_icon Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

        News Boaties are reminded to follow the rules of the water as Water Police patrol the...