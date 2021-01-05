$5 million push for Coast disability support housing

Tessa Bates and her brother Garry Bates, an Endeavour Foundation area committee member inspect the new support housing designs in Tewantion. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Tewantin is the first building site for a $5.3 million commitment by the Endeavour Foundation to build nine new homes for people with disabilities on the Sunshine Coast and refurbish three others by 2023.

Construction works started this week on two homes designed to meet the special needs of six people offering 24/7 care.

Endeavour CEO Andrew Donne has launched the My Home, My Life initiative at Griffith Ave aimed at helping meet a chronic lack of supply in this specialist care sector.

Mr Donne said only three new NDIS-registered specialist disability accommodation residences have been built on the Sunshine Coast since the NDIS rolled out on the Coast in January, 2019.

“We know there is a great need for accessible housing in this area,” Mr Donne said.

“Research shows an estimated 1716 Queenslanders, including 180 people on the Sunshine Coast, need the kind of accessible homes that we are building.

Launching the disability support homes in Tewantin is Endeavour Foundation CEO Andrew Donne. Picture: Patrick Woods.

“Until their needs are met, people continue living at home with ageing parents, or end up in short-term, unstable or unsuitable accommodation,” he said.

The Tewantin homes will be built to Liveable Housing Australia’s platinum standard and include a spare room for a 24/7 support worker assigned as needed.

Safety features include alarms in all bedrooms and bathrooms, automatic fire sprinkler systems with interconnected smoke alarms.

The latest supported housing drive has the thumbs up from Tessa Bates, 62, who has an intellectual disability and her brother Garry who is a volunteer Endeavour area committee member.

Ms Bates is happy to be in Endeavour supported care in Buderim, while Mr Bates is proud the organisation has taken a $35 million statewide leap of faith that will deliver 59 new accessible homes and the refurbishing a further 26 residences.

“They’re getting the incoming people with disabilities to move into these houses and live as independently as they possibly can,” Mr Bates said.

“They will have the opportunity to become part of the community,” he said.

Ms Bates said she enjoyed going for coffee and visiting family from her support centre.

“I like going to the library,” she said.

