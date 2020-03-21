5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

There have been five new cases of coronavirus confirmed on the Sunshine Coast today.

There have been five new cases of coronavirus confirmed on the Sunshine Coast today.

QUEENSLAND Health has recorded five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast today.

They are among 37 cases confirmed across Queensland.

It comes after an increase of 40 on Friday and a record 50 cases on Thursday.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the newest Queensland patients consisted of 18 males and 19 females ranging in age from 1 to 75.

"Contact tracing is under way for these new cases," the spokesman said.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required."

He said the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas, or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state."

He urged people to follow the recommended advice from Queensland Health and the federal government in regarding to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

"Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."