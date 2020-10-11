Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Five new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore
11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

There have been five new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Saturday.

Of those, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were locally acquired, one with no known source.

Contact tracers have been working in overdrive to put a lid on new outbreaks popping up across Sydney as Queensland threatens to restart its border clock if all new cases are not linked within 48 hours of diagnosis.

In the past week, restaurants, shopping centres, supermarkets and public transport routes have all been issued health alerts.

It comes as Victoria recorded 12 new cases and an extended period of state of emergency. 

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travis Schultz on path at Torbreck

        Premium Content Travis Schultz on path at Torbreck

        Food & Entertainment Blessed by a Mediterranean style climate and some of the oldest rootstock in the world, the Barossa Valley is undeniably a world leader when it comes to shiraz.

        Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Premium Content Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Breaking Man rushed to hospital after Sunshine Coast assault

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        EXCLUSIVE: Rare insight into Coast’s secret women’s shelter

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Rare insight into Coast’s secret women’s shelter

        News The Daily spent two days inside a secret refuge on the Coast for women...