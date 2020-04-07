5 Noosa businesses delivering fresh produce to your door

See the Noosa businesses delivery fresh local produce to your door.

WITH people being advised to stay at home, local business need community support more now than ever.

While leaving the homes for essential items such as groceries is allowed, many are turning to home delivery services to avoid the need to go out.

But what about your fruit and vegetables?

Here are five ways to help support small business, local farmers and producers and stay home.

Pardons Fruit market in Noosa Junction are offering contactless home delivery and phone order takeaway on their fresh produce and house juice/coffee bar and snacks.

Tewantin Market Garden are offering home delivery and have also teamed up with bakers Delight Noosa Junction to bring you fresh bread and hot cross buns.

Coastline Produce based in Noosaville are delivering wholesale veggies, fruit and salads.

Kin Kin Fresh are delivery eco-friendly family boxes with all their produce is organic and spray free.

Shambhala Farm based in Doonan are also delivering from Noosa down to Caloundra every Friday and Saturday. The small farm grow fresh, wholesome and ethical food.