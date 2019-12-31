5 people escape injury in three-car crash

UPDATE: QAS has confirmed that five people caught up in a three-car crash at the converging lanes leading on to Kidd Bridge escaped injury.

All five were assessed at the scene foillowing the 3pm accident, but all five are now confirmed to have declined ambulance transport to hospital. It was originally believed one person was taken to hospital.

Two of the vehicles appear to have received moderate damage in the crash, which police have indicated was most likely caused by greasy roads following today's showers.

They warned motorists to drive to the conditions and to keep inmind that a build-up of oil on local roads after the long dry made the sconditions even more slippery following the showers.

EARLIER:

A PERSON is believed to be seriously injured following a terrible crash involving two cars near Kidd Bridge just minutes ago.

Crash at Normanby Bridge

Emergency services are still on their way to the crash scene, which early reports indicate has occurred at the southern end of Kidd Bridge, so technically on the Southside.

Crash at Southside.

A Ford sedan has somehow ended up pressed nose-first up against the bridge barrier. Two other cars, including a Hyundai, were involved.

The crash at Normanby Bridge is believed to involve five people and two cars.

There are two ambulance units on the scene, police and fireys, who are diverting traffic around the scene.

Crash at Kidd Bridge

One person has been taken to Gympie Hospital but emergency services were unable to comment on the severity of their injuries.