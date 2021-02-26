‘$5 per person’: MP crowdfunds to pay $30m hotel bill

A cheeky campaign by Deputy Premier Steven Miles has inflamed a debate with NSW after the state billed Queensland for hosting residents in hotel quarantine.

The two states have spent this week trading barbs after NSW billed Queensland for hosting more than 7000 residents in its hotel quarantine system.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said some Queenslanders had been in contact offering to "pay their share of the $30,000,000 bill NSW have sent us for their hotel quarantine".

"If we were to split the bill it would be $5.84 for each and every Queenslander," Mr Miles wrote.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has slapped down Steven Miles over his hotel quarantine ‘stunt’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

The Deputy Premier, who was slapped down by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for filming himself tearing up the invoice, facetiously suggested Queenslanders transfer $5.84 directly into the NSW Treasury account.

"Once you have, please send a payment receipt to the NSW Treasurer … and ask him to subtract it from Queensland's tab," he said.

Earlier, Ms Berejiklian described Mr Miles' video as a stunt that disrespected the efforts of frontline workers dealing with overseas returned travellers in NSW.

"Look, I appreciate he might do that for some political shots," Ms Berejiklian told 2GB.

"All I say to other states is, everyone has their day in the sun … sending pot shots to other premiers and whatever else.

"But we're talking about people working their guts out to keep us safe.

"We appreciate that other states aren't doing their bit in that regard, so just pay us what you owe us."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

She also reiterated that NSW accepted more overseas travellers than any other state.

"We're welcoming 3000 Aussies back through Sydney Airport every week … it puts pressure on us," she said.

"Every day, nurses, police, baggage handlers and hotel staff are putting their own safety on the line, and we don't ask whether (the travellers) are from NSW or if they're Queenslanders … they're Aussies and we welcome them back home.

"The only thing we ask of other states is to give us what you owe us … we're happy to do all the work."

