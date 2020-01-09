5 pointers to doing better business in Noosa

One of Noosa's business generators, the Peregian Digital Hub, but is it there enough economic development going in to drive our business diversity?

A FIVE-point economic action plan is a major election plank for the three Future Noosa candidates

And one of them, Andrew Squires believes, this plan is in stark contrast to vague promises heard before local elections “about building a more diverse economy in Noosa”.

Mr Squires said this was typically followed by “not much action”.

“Noosa needs a diverse economy because the great reliance on tourism makes it hard to cope with downturns in the Australian economy, such as that of 2008 which had a shattering impact on our community,” Mr Squires said.

He is running with fellow Future Noosa candidates Karen Finzel and David Fletcher

“The plan involves an expansion of the council’s two-person economic development unit, which is totally inadequate and shows the present council’s lethargic approach to business,” Mr Squires said.

“We will give a clear mandate to assist small business and remove red tape and roadblocks.

“The recent policy announcements on short term letting and signage has made doing business in the shire even harder and is indicative of the council’s lack of understanding of business needs.”

Mr Squires said the plan will also develop performance targets for the economic development unit to attract appropriate new business to the shire, especially in the hinterland.

“In addition, we will establish a regular high level consultation mechanism to ensure that the council and business work as partners not as distant cousins,” he said.

The final point in the plan is to establish a council ombudsman, available to residents and businesses alike, to ensure that complaints and bottlenecks in council processes are dealt with quickly and fairly.

“Noosa Council must do much more to facilitate the growth of diverse business in the shire,”

Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said while it was encouraging to hear candidates discussing economic development, he took issue with some a number of the claims.

“Council’s Economic Development team is actually four people, not two as claimed and our new planning scheme removes 75 pieces of red tape,” Cr Wilkie said.

“The mayor and CEO and key staff regularly consult with business groups and data shows the Noosa economy is growing by 3 per cent a year.

“While returns from tourism last year surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time, there is also strong growth in other fields.

“A long-term view is always important and while the digital hub at Peregian is fostering the growth of IT based enterprises, it is also educating our younger generation in coding, robotics and drone technology.”

Cr Wilkie said the council’s economic profile web page lists census and other data showing continual and steady jobs growth in health care, social services, professional, scientific and technical services.

“During this term, the Noosa unemployment rate dipped below the state percentage for the first time where it remains, and also is less than the Sunshine Coast rate.”

“While these key indicators are evidence that actions are paying off, it’s acknowledged they’re only part of the picture. They’re continually monitored as part of a commitment to continual improvement, never taking anything for granted,” he said.