5 thing to do this week

Cancer patient and Paddle in Pink participant Debbie Riley with Lachlan Stevens and event patron MP Sandy Bolton.

Cancer patient and Paddle in Pink participant Debbie Riley with Lachlan Stevens and event patron MP Sandy Bolton. Contributed

Paddle in Pink

This Sunday is the annual BICSUP Paddle in Pink to raise money for breast cancer research.

Participants are asked to dress in pink and can join in the event on a stand up paddle board, kayak, canoe, surf ski, outrigger, boat or similar along Noosa Sound at 7:00am.

Tickets are $20 for adults and there will be prizes for best dressed.

To register or donate visit paddleinpink.gofundraise.com.au by Thursday, October 11.

Drought Concert

TEWANTIN Noosa Lions Club is holding a Drought Fundraiser Concert this Sunday October 14 at Lions Park on Gympie Terrace from 11am-3pm.

All the funds will go directly to the Queensland town of Jericho, a cattle area west of Rockhampton Lions Club has chosen to 'adopt'.

Donations can be made on the day and food and drink available,

The concert will include a variety of artists and genres who will donate their time to the cause.

Art Party Fun

Try painting for fun at Land & Sea Brewery, Venture Drive, Noosaville on Wednesday, October 10 at 6.30pm.

All materials included and no experience needed.

$1 chicken wings available on the night.

Book on 0416342015.

Rosè afternoon

Thomas Corner Eatery has a 3-course rosè wine lunch on Friday, October 12 at midday.

The menu includes crispy skin salmon and blood orange bavarois and each course will be matched with fine French rose.

Bookings essential on 54702224.

Street art

Check out the work of nine hinterland neighbours at A Street Shows its Art at the Butter Factory Arts Centre, Cooroy.

Artists from Gumboil Road will have paintings, ceramics, printmaking, jewellery and sculptures on show until October 16.