5 things to do around the shire this week

Craft Beer Fest

NEXT Saturday's Noosa Craft Beer Festival will be a delightful journey of sipping, sampling and tasting some of the 80 beer, craft beers and ciders from over 20 local, national and international brews, as well as amazing food from locally sourced suppliers.

It's on from 12-6pm, at Noosa Reef Hotel, Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Open Studios

NOOSA Open Studios continues this week until Saturday.

It's a fascinating opportunity to visit Noosa's artists at their own studios, where you can talk to them, study their work - and make a purchase if the moment takes you!

Visit www.noosaopen studios.com.au.

Wildflower Festival

THE Sunshine Coast Wildflower Festival runs all this week, and through to September 2.

You can enjoy free guided walks and activities with local experts to see beautiful wildflowers in parks, gardens, on mountains, by waterways and in bushland.

The walks are free, but bookings are essential for each activity as spaces are limited.

Flamenco Spectacular

THE Flamenco Music and Dance Spectacular is happening at Pomona's Majestic Theatre on Saturday.

This fabulous concert will be in a casual, intimate environment that is also affordable.

Visit the website www.themajestic theatre.com.au for all details and bookings.

Sound Crowd

EUMUNDI Imperial Hotel's Brewery Sound Crowd - Sing Out Loud event is back again this Sunday from 3pm.

This one is an all-ages event, and whether you sing high, low or just like to belt out the melody, you will learn parts together in groups.