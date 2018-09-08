5 things to do at the Noosa Show

Don't miss the fun of Sideshow Alley at this year's Noosa Country Show.

1. Watch the grand parade

You can catch the fun of the parade in the main arena at 1.45pm Saturday

2. Tuck into a dagwood dog and fairy floss for lunch

It's not gourmet, but you can't go past a dagwood dog and a bucket load of pink fairy floss at the show

3. Instagram pic #biggestpumpkin

That's right, there's a competition for the biggest pumpkin grown and you'll be amazed at the size of the entries. There must be something special in the Noosa Shire soil.

4. Sideshow alley

So many to choose from but probably better to hit the rides before eating your dagwood dog and fairy floss

5. Feral cars

As part of the Classic Car Show, there's a category for feral cars: The real character vehicle that is reasonably neglected, unkempt and complete with dents and has seen a lot of life, perhaps with bull bar, stickers, additional accessories, antennas and aerial flags. Definitely worth checking out!

The Noosa Country Show has been going strong since 1909 and is on September 7-8, 2018 at the Pomona Showgrounds.

Ticket cost:

Adult one day: $15

Child one day: $10

Family Day pass: $35 (2 Adults and up to 3 children)

​Pension card holder one day: $10