5 things to do in Noosa

Art after dark

ON THURSDAY, head to Wallace House with a group of friends for a social evening of painting and fun - no experience necessary. Step-by-step tuition, wine and canapes will be provided and you get to take a painting home, from 5.30pm (for 6pm start) until 9pm. All materials provided - bring an apron and wear casual clothes. Phone 5474 1211.

May Breakfast

THE Slow Food Breakfast for May is on Thursday at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, 7.45am for 8am start. Special guests are Michael and Julie Ann Joyce from Mighty Bean Tempeh. They will share how they make traditionally fermented and handcrafted tempeh. Cost: $28 Slow Food members and $32 non-members. Book online at www.sticky tickets.com.au/68994.

Noosa Open Studios

A FUNDRAISING party is on Thursday night at the new Land and Sea Brewery in Noosaville to benefit Noosa Open Studios and everyone's welcome. A fun night with raffle prizes, some interesting words from the new Noosa Regional Gallery director and great live music is planned from 6.30pm. Reserve your tickets by Wednesday at www.trybooking.com/VPFQ.

Croquet Day

ON SUNDAY the Noosa Croquet Club is holding a free come and try day. Arrive at 9.45am, 9 Sea Shell Place, Noosaville. Tennis or bowls footwear desirable but not essential. Morning tea is included. Either turn up or phone Nevin on 0428 799 987 beforehand.

Meet Mary

MARY Atkins (pictured above), author of A Journey of Creative Healing, tells her remarkable story of adversity and loss which shaped her world over 50 years ago during a special book presentation with morning tea on Saturday, from 10am-12.30pm, at Peregian Beach Community House, David Low Way, Peregian Beach. Cost $10 per person. Bookings essential. Phone 5448 2053.