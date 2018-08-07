Menu
Arj Barker performs at The J on August 10.
Arj Barker performs at The J on August 10.
5 things to do this week

7th Aug 2018 1:10 PM

Comedy at the J

AUSTRALIA'S adopted son of comedy, Arj Barker, returns to The J on Friday at 7.30pm with his new show We Need to Talk.

He has performed at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe festivals and Melbourne International Comedy Festival and made numerous appearances on late night talk shows including Letterman and Conan O'Brien shows.

Visit www.thej.com.au or phone 5329 6560.

Art fundraiser

NOOSA Open Studios' annual fundraising dinner is on Wednesday at Rickys Restaurant, Quamby Place. It will be a wonderful evening at one of Noosa's best restaurants, with local identity Bob Ansett as the keynote speaker and an auction of great art and unique experiences. Bookings, call Rickys on 54472455.

Hats off

FIVE of the best local chefs team up for Hats Off, a five-course dinner at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant & Bar on Thursday at 6.30pm. Chef's Hat winners Zeb Gilbert (Wasabi), Josh Smallwood (Rickys), Chris Hagan (Long Apron), Nick Blake (Wild Forage Australia) and Andrea Ravezzani (Noosa Waterfront). Matching wines by Hay Shed Hill.

Tickets $125pp - book on 54744444.

Orchids galore

NOOSA Orchid and Foliage Society will meet on Saturday at Tinbeerwah Hall at 1pm. Guest speakers Lesley Beare on preparing show orchids, Daphne and Kevin from Glasshouse and Eastern Districts Orchid Club. Contact Linda Falkner on 0427570022.

Poetry slam

THE Sunshine Coast Poetry Slam Championships with poet Gabriella Salmon and music by Herb Fenn and Murray Law are on Thursday at 6.30pm at The J. Register on the night to compete. The two top poets go to the Queensland Poetry Festival's championships. Book at www.thej.com.au or phone 5329 6560.

