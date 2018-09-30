5 things to do this week...

Melissa Isles from the Burlesque L'Amour Dancers.

Funding in the rain

SINGIN' For the Rain is happening this Saturday, October 6, to raise money for drought-stricken farmers.

The combined Rotary and Lions Vegas-style variety show will feature the likes of the Burlesque L'Amour Dancers, Melony Breasts and Sal Monalla.

Noosa Council has donated The J for the event, which begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at The J website.

Just cruisin'

NOOSA River and Canal Cruises is holding a sunset fundraiser for local hero Sue Stanley and her family on Sunday, October 7.

Food and drinks are included and there will be raffle prizes, with all proceeds going directly to the family.

The boat boards at 3.45pm at The Jetty (186 Gympie Tce). To book phone 0414727765.

A bit of Irish

QUEENSLAND Celtic Festival is happening this Saturday at the Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

From 1pm the day will include music workshops and Irish bush dancing with an 18-plus concert at 7pm.

For tickets phone the hotel on 5442 8811.

Fashion parade

ON FRIDAY, the Tewantin-Noosa Branch of Red Cross will be holding its yearly fashion parade, at 9.30am at the Forum, Laguna Retirement Estate, Lake Weyba Dr, Noosaville.

The tickets are $20 each. To secure a ticket, please phone Jan 54740636.

A little magic

NICKLEBY the Magician will be opening his amazing box of tricks today at The J in Noosa Junction at 11am.

Nickleby has sold out many theatre shows, has made TV appearances and won multiple first place awards. Nick's action-packed shows combine illusions, world record escapes and comedy.

He is known for his ability to make people and objects appear and disappear.

For more details phone 5329 6560.