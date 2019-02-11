5 things to do this week

Calling VW fans

THE Love Ya Dub VW car show is on this weekend at Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp, Lake Flat Rd, Boreen Point.

Klub VW Sunshine Coast presents Love Ya Dub VW Valentine's Show for VW enthusiasts, with a hinterland cruise, VW show day and other activities.

Entry costs $20. Visit www.loveyadub.com.au for more details.

Wedding exhibition

SOFITEL Noosa Pacific Resort has an evocative exhibition of love through weddings all week until Sunday.

If Noosa is your favoured location for your dream wedding, come and discover an amazing week where suppliers have created a "capsule” of what your magnificent day could be.

The exhibition is located in the resort's lobby.

Top theatre

NOOSA Arts Theatre's Valentine's season of plays under the name of Hotdatesdotcom starts Thursday.

Evening performances: February 14, 15, 21-23 at 7.30pm; matinees: February 16 and 17 at 2pm.

Phone 5449 9343 or visit www.noosaartstheatre. org.au.

Twilight Market

THE monthly Noosa Junction Twilight Market is on this Friday and the magic has been getting bigger and bigger as each month passes.

Come on down and join in the fun for a night of street food, artisan stalls and live music.

There's also a pop-up bar with happy hour prices all night.

The event is held from 5-9pm in Arcadia St, Noosa Junction.

Surf, sound, seafood

IF YOU haven't seen the renovations at Noosa Surf Club yet, try going this Saturday, grab a fantastic seafood meal and catch top local band The Claptomaniacs at the same time.

Entry is free, music starts at 8.30pm.