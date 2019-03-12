5 things to do this week...

Sponsor Wythes' Sirah Robb, Country Noosa president Martin Duncan and Noosa Black Coffee's Traecy Hinner at the 5th Scone Time event at Cooroy Hall.

Scone Time again

JOIN local seniors in the recently refurbished Cooroy Memorial Hall to enjoy a scrumptious morning tea of freshly baked scones this morning from 10am.

Open to all, Scone Time is designed to re-inject life into the wonderful old halls of the Sunshine Coast.

The event is also a great opportunity for older people, along with their carers, companions and family to establish a regular monthly social event.

Munch Festival

SATURDAY'S Munch Festival has great food, drinks, live music and roving entertainment outdoors at the back of The Imperial Hotel in the hinterland town of Eumundi, from 2-8pm.

The food lane has spring rolls and satay, Mexican tacos, vegan delights, a barbecue and more.

Illuminate

A HAND-PICKED exhibition showcasing the works of female artists based in the Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions is on at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre until April 2.

Each piece is presented in response to the broader subject: Contemporary Landscapes of Women Imagined.

Sound Feast

THE popular free community event Sound Feast is back on again with an exciting line-up including Brisbane based band The Holy Rollercoasters, who are inspired by the masters of rhythm and blues, Nightfly, Sunshine Coast's first ever Steely Dan and Donald Fagen tribute show.

All ages are welcome.

Seating, full bar and hot food is available.

It's on Friday from 6pm at the J, Noosa Junction.

Prize contender

THE unveiling of a Noosa Archibald Prize entry is at Art Republic in Noosaville on Thursday at 5pm, by artist Stefan Koch. Two dozen of his drawings will also be on show.

The location is 16 William St, Noosaville. RSVPs required to join Stefan at stefkockartist@gmail.com.