5 things to do this week...

Kick that ball

WOMEN'S football is growing fast, and women and girls are invited to Noosa Lions FC's Yeh the Girls Gala event on Thursday.

It's a chance to enjoy a five-a-side kickabout, to try the sport out in a social setting - and if you like what you see, join up.

Get down to the Lions' ground at Girraween Sports Complex on Thursday.

3D printing

WOULD you like to know more about the incredible new wide world of 3D printing?

Learn how to design a 3D object using Tinkercad and be guided in how to print it out on the 3D printer.

It's happening at the Makerspace at Cooroy Library on Thursday from 2-4pm.

It's free, but bookings are required.

The Gift of Life

AUTHOR talk with Josephine Moon who seeks to give a voice to each side of the organ donation story in her latest novel The Gift of Life. Join Josephine as she discusses her latest novel.

Books available to purchase, supplied by The River Read.

Bookings required for the Noosa Library event at Wallace Park, tomorrow from 10-11.30am.

Irish night out

ENJOY an Irish night out at Flanagan's Noosa Reef Hotel, where the three-piece Alan Kelly Band will regale you with modern and traditional Irish music.

The venue, on Noosa Drive at Noosa Heads, is family friendly and provides special meals on this regular Irish night event.

Annual Trivielle

ONE hundred and twenty ladies will descend on The Noosa Boathouse again this Friday, June 14 for the annual Trivielle fundraising night for the Australian Himalayan Foundation's Girls' Education in Bhutan programme.

Drag artist Melony Brests is again the MC for the evening.