Menu
Login
The Balkanics are playing Cooran on Saturday, November 23.
The Balkanics are playing Cooran on Saturday, November 23.
News

5 things to do

17th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

THERE’S a bit of Macedonian madness taking place at Cooran on Saturday, featuring local musical eccentric Lynsey Pollak and friends. The Balkanics play high-energy music from the Balkans (especially Macedonia), and it’s energetic, infectious and very danceable. It’s happening at Cooran Hall on Saturday from 7.30pm. Tickets cost $20 or $15 concession.

IF YOU have ever taken an interest in the Antarctic wilderness, you might want to catch a talk by expert Julian Bickersteth who is addressing the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts meeting on Saturday at 3.45pm. Julian’s particular interest is in preserving the artefacts of explorers Scott and Shackletons. Cost is $10 and it’s at St Mary’s Church William St, Tewantin.

THE final performances of Noosa Arts Theatre’s The Sound of Music are happening this week, It has been a popular season, so don’t miss out oncatching this all-time classic show.

The season finishes on November 30 and there are performances available by visiting the Weyba Rd, Noosa Heads box office or visiting www.noosaartstheatre.org.au

BUNNINGS stores across the nation will be holding a Reds run sausage sizzle to raise funds for drought- and bushfire-hit communities on Friday. And our own Bunnings at Noosaville will be part of the action, so make sure you get down there, grab a snag, and leave something behind to help those in need.

IF YOU are into romantic crooners, you might like to see The Buble experience at The J on Friday. Rhydian Lewis is brining a 10-piece big band to back him as he performs the best of Michael Buble and other stars, including the best of buble’s Christmas songs. Tickets are $65/$60 at the box office or at thej.com.au

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Weather Lightning strikes are believed to have been the cause of at least five bushfires burning across the state, including one that forced an evacuation.

        At last a little storm rain to sooth our fire situation, please, can we have some more …

        At last a little storm rain to sooth our fire situation...

        News Another storm forecast for today will hopefully bring more relief for Noosa’s fire...

        Councillor refuses to back jetty recommendation

        Councillor refuses to back jetty recommendation

        News A Noosa councillor is causing tension over a decision to refuse to back a...

        Indianna’s big adventure with cracking the code win

        Indianna’s big adventure with cracking the code win

        News Cooran student cracks the computer code winning formula to best in state.