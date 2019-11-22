Menu
Joshua Edwards interview
'5 years we've waited for justice': Verdict overwhelms son

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Nov 2019 1:30 PM
JOSHUA Edwards struggled to describe the what it felt like when his father was found guilty of murdering his mum, Sharon Edwards, in 2015. 

Joshua and his family have waited five years for an answer to what happened to her the night she disappeared almost five years ago. 

Today, a Coffs Harbour Supreme Court jury found the Coutts Crossing Public School teacher's estranged husband guilty of her murder.

John Wallace Edwards had maintained his innocence since being charged in 2017.

"It's a sad day for everybody, there's no winners in this. We lost our mum and now we've lost our dad."

Joshua spoke outside the court after the verdict was heard, overwhelmed with emotion, he said he felt "hollow". 

"It was a relief, it's an unusual feeling," he said. "I'm just relieved for mum. We got justice today."

"I haven't been getting much sleep, worrying about the result." 

His two brothers, Zac and Eli, were unable to be in court but were on the phone immediately afterwards to hear the news.

Joshua said after five years of waiting it was time for the family to begin moving forward with their lives.

"We've still got sentencing … we've got to pick up the pieces and move on," he said.

He thanked the Crown prosecutor and said Detective Senior Constable Douglas Scott had been a "tower of strength" throughout the distressing and extensive process.

"Nearly five years we've waited for justice," he said.
Joshua hoped his father would confess where his mother's body had been hidden.

"Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure on that front."

The decision marks the end of a four-week trial and the matter will go to a sentence hearing on December 16.

