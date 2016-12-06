32°
50 Heritage helpers

6th Dec 2016
GREAT OUTDOORS: Good Shepherd students join Heritage Park Bushland Care's Biodiversity Day
GREAT OUTDOORS: Good Shepherd students join Heritage Park Bushland Care's Biodiversity Day Contributed

THIS was no stroll in the park for more than 50 Good Shepherd Lutheran College Year 5 students, as they rolled up their sleeves at Tewantin for some hands-on Biosphere care and management.

As part of the Discovering Biodiversity Community Day, they teamed up with hosted by Noosa Council's Heritage Park Bushland Care Group to learn about threatened species from the ground up.

The big lesson was the risks posed by noxious weeds, often exotics which escape from cultivated gardens to invade the natural bush with choking effect.

This effort was made possible by the $15,000 grant from Noosa sewage treatment plant operator SUEZ.

The students worked with volunteers to help rid Heritage Park of more than 70 bags of Singapore daisy.

"They learnt about the Richmond birdwing butterfly and glossy black cockatoos and how weeds such as Singapore daisy can negatively impact these and other threatened species,” council's community partnerships officer Kylie Gordon said.

The students also learnt about flying foxes and they met Lyn Boston from Bat Rescue, who brought Phoebe the flying fox along to meet the students.

"The day would not have been possible without Heritage Park Bushland Care Group and its tireless leader Joan (Heavey) who applied for the SUEZ community grant, with support from NICA (Noosa Integrated Catchment Association),” Ms Gordon said.

"Joan and her team have eradicated Singapore daisy in parts of Heritage Park.

"They do a tremendous job keeping our natural areas weed free, as do all of our bushland care groups.

"It was great to see volunteers and students working side by side enjoying healthy, outdoor work enhancing the environment while learning about biodiversity and helping to preserve our threatened native wildlife.”

The Bushland Care Group is one of 18 across Noosa Shire that make up Council's Community Bushland Care Program.

