Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
Environment

$50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

Jarrard Potter
14th Jan 2020 9:56 AM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has made an initial investment of $50 million in response to the devastating bushfires to support the immediate work to protect wildlife.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said our wildlife needs our help and food drops are happening into fire damaged areas now to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species.

The funding will be directed towards:

• Care for and rehabilitate injured wildlife

• Secure viable populations of threatened species

• Control feral predators, other pest animals and noxious weeds that are a major threat to vulnerable animals and plants at this time

• Scientifically map and understand the true impact of these fires

• Work with landowners to protect those precious remaining unburnt areas, which will serve as 'arks' and allow our native plants and animals to recover.

The Federal Government will co-ordinate with organisations across Australia to ensure the money goes where it is needed.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires federal government kevin hogan mp rock wallaby wildlife
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        premium_icon Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        Crime A Noosaville man accused of growing a ‘healthy’ marijuana crop has faced court on several drug-related charges.

        Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        premium_icon Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        News Paris and Jack Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy announced as part of...

        Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        premium_icon Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        News After losing their home in the Cooroibah bushfire, the Kemp family have thanked...

        NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        premium_icon NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        News A “beautiful” carpet python was spotted waiting for the bank to open.