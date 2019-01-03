Menu
Login
News

50 million reasons to get your ticket

3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM

IMAGINE starting 2019 as a multi-millionaire - that could be a reality for one Australian if they take out the entire division one prize of $50 million in tonight's Powerball draw.

January has a track record of big Powerball jackpot wins. In 2017, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers shared $55 million, while last year a mystery Melbourne winner also snared a $55 million Powerball prize.

While Powerball is a random game of chance and every number has an equal chance of being drawn, the Lott has crunched the numbers to reveal the game's most frequently drawn numbers during the past eight months.

For the main barrel, where seven winning numbers are drawn from 35, the "hot" number is 32, having been drawn 13 times.

editors picks lotto powerball
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dreamtime art goes on auction

    Dreamtime art goes on auction

    News World class Aboriginal Artist will have their work showcased and auctioned in a special event this Sunday

    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    News By the Waterside opens at Wan'din'in arts space Eumundi Friday

    No warning for crossing koalas after TMR review

    No warning for crossing koalas after TMR review

    News Noosa koalas left to cross on their own

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    News Bark Busters walk a social event in Noosaville

    Local Partners