Coronavirus test sample. Photo: istock
Health

50 new cases for QLD as Coast total jumps

Caitlin Zerafa
27th Mar 2020 7:20 AM
FOUR new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed for the Sunshine Coast.

As of March 26, Queensland had 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 493 and the Sunshine Coast's to 56.

These numbers come as it was confirmed a person who visited three Noosa venues tested positive to the virus.

Queensland Health have issued a public alert for people who visited:

  • Land & Sea Brewery: The Noosa Beer Company, Noosaville on Friday, March 13 between 1-3pm
  • Sum Yung Guys Restaurant, Sunshine Beach on Friday, March 13 between 6.45-8.45pm
  • The Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Sunshine Beach on Saturday, March 14 between 3.45-11.30pm, and on Sunday, March 15 between 12.30-2pm.

"Queensland Health is calling for people who attended these locations during these times to monitor their health for 14 days from the listed dates, and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms," a QLD Health statement said.

"There is no risk to anyone who has been to these locations before or after this period."

This announcement cam just hours after State Health Minister Steven Miles pleaded with Queenslanders to comply with social distancing measures.

"The spread of the virus from the restaurant at Noosa … underlines just how easily this can spread if we have group together and especially if we have group from different parts of the state travelling to be together," Mr Miles said.

"That's why that limit on gatherings is just so crucial."

Noosa News

