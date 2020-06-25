Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The uptake of telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis has been strong.
The uptake of telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis has been strong.
Health

50% uptake: Telehealth services are here to stay

Mel Frykberg
25th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TELEHEALTH services will continue to boom well after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

That's according to CQUniversity alumnus and software engineer for medical software solutions company MedicalDirector Jamie Richter.

Mr Richter, who has played a part in the rollout of COVID-19 medical initiatives such as telehealth and electronic prescribing during the pandemic, believes telehealth will "undoubtably flourish in the coming years".

Mackay feeling the pain of national specialist shortage

Staggering crisis at Mackay Hospital revealed

'Take the health crisis in the bush seriously'

'It's gone on long enough': Health crisis hits home

"While nothing will ever truly replace the need for face-to-face, figures have suggested that anywhere up to 50 per cent of general practice consults were conducted via telehealth or telephone during the pandemic," Mr Richter said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

coronavirus mackay cquniversty health medicine telehealth service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News The reopening of Queensland’s borders will hang on his week’s National Cabinet meeting, which is shaping up as one of the most critical in the pandemic recovery.

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020

        Hastings St business ready to expand after ‘scary’ start

        premium_icon Hastings St business ready to expand after ‘scary’ start

        News While most Noosa business are doing their best just to survive amid COVID-19 and...

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine Beach

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine...

        News Custom-made trailer will make collecting cans and bottles a breeze.