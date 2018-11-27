Menu
50 years of your Noosa News

27th Nov 2018 5:00 PM

NOOSA is a place that never ceases to leave an impression on locals and visitors alike and now thanks to the Noosa News, there is a chance to capture some of the magic of this jewel in our half-century celebration of publishing the local happenings.

50 Years of Noosa 1968-2018 People, Places and Progress is now on sale at all local newsagents and at the Noosa news office at Noosa Civic for just $9.95. It's filled with loads of nostalgia and great photographs capturing this special place's genesis over half a century.

As our surfing Mayor Tony Wellington says in the forward, he continually marvels out in the break sitting on his board at the national park, at how lucky he is to call this place home.

Cr Wellington said for the past 50 years the Noosa News has played a major role in source of information in the battles to protect the environment and our lifestyle. And we have kept the local politicians on their toes. This fantastic look back at out 50 years of publishing would make a great Christmas present.

