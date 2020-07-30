Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was charged with drug cultivation near Tweed Heads.
A man was charged with drug cultivation near Tweed Heads.
News

$500,000 worth of drugs seized during police search

Cathy Adams
30th Jul 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police seized cannabis and firearms during a search warrant at a property in the Tweed Shire this week.

About 10.15am on Tuesday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District's Proactive Crime Team attended a property on Slash Pine Road, Glengarrie, near Tweed Heads, and spoke with the occupant.

A search warrant was executed and during the search, officers allegedly seized 103 cannabis plants, 3.7kg of cannabis leaf, a Ruger .203 rifle with ammunition, mobile phones and a number of items used in the cultivation of prohibited plants.

The total estimated potential street value of the cannabis was $533,000.

Officers also seized more than $30,000 cash, which police will allege is the proceeds of crime.

Following further inquiries, a 43-year-old man was arrested at Tweed Heads Police Station about 2.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 29 July 2020).

He was charged with deal with property proceeds of crime, enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant-expose child, supply cannabis - indictable, possess unregistered firearm - not prohibited firearm/pistol, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and not keep firearm safely - not prohibited firearm.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 17 August.

More Stories

drugs seized northern riverrs crime tweed byron police district tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for locals to return north of the border

        premium_icon Call for locals to return north of the border

        News Call for locals to head home as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces that Queensland will close its borders to all of greater Sydney at 1am this Saturday.

        How to watch Chancellor vs Marsden, Corinda SHS

        premium_icon How to watch Chancellor vs Marsden, Corinda SHS

        Soccer LIVESTREAM: Find out how to watch the Schools Premier League games

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed

        ‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’

        premium_icon ‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’

        Council News Some locals thought there were better things to spend $300,000 on than a service...