Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        premium_icon No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        News Despite the competition being canned, Noosa Pirates senior club is searching for ways they can still take the field in 2020.

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        premium_icon Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        News Noosa Police join forces with QPWS at popular camping spots

        Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        premium_icon Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        News Not everyone is happy about Noosa's newest aged care facility