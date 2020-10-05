Menu
Sunshine Motorway school holiday traffic
News

50km holiday traffic nightmare causes hwy havoc

Laura Pettigrew
5th Oct 2020 2:38 PM
UPDATE 2.40PM: A large stretch of the Bruce Highway is chockers with drivers inching their way back to Brisbane after a long weekend getaway.

Various locations travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway between Sippy Downs and Caboolture are heavily congested.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said motorists should expect delays between Sippy Downs and Caboolture.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police wanted everyone to have a safe trip home and urged drivers to take extreme care and plan their journey including the times they intended travelling on major routes.

“End of school holidays is traditionally a busy time on the roads with people often travelling long distances to and from their holidays in relatively short time frames,” she said.

“Fatigue often plays a part in these journeys, so drivers are being urged to take regular breaks.

“Police continue to target the Fatal Five, the most common killers on Queensland roads, which include drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, seat belt use and speeding.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility – everyone must play their part in road safety.”

EARLIER: Nightmare school holiday traffic is causing a headache for Sunshine Coast drivers as congestion flows from the Bruce Highway.

All lanes of the Sunshine Motorway heading west towards Tanawha were affected by heavy congestion and traffic moving southbound on the Bruce Highway is at a standstill.

Witness to ‘horrific’ crash pleads for driver safety

Woman dies in hospital after head-on crash

The Department of Transport and Main Roads warned drivers to expect delays between Sippy Downs and Palmview.

All lanes heading west on the Sunshine Motorway towards Tanawha are affected by heavy congestion. Photo: Laura Pettigrew
A department spokesman reminded drivers to drive safely.

“Motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules, drive to conditions and plan ahead,” the spokesman said.

“All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.”

The Bruce Highway/Sunshine Motorway interchange at midday. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
