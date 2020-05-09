Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Second earthquake in a week rocks city's residents

by WILL ZWAR
9th May 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND earthquake has hit Darwin in a week after a 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt in Darwin on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the earthquake in the Banda Sea at 3.19pm, however no tsunami threat was issued for anywhere in Australia.

24 felt reports were lodged by Territorians from Larrakeyah, Darwin CBD, Brinkin, Rapid Creek and Coconut Grove, with all reports suggesting it was a weak tremor.

The quake originated less than 100km from a 6.9 earthquake in the Banda Sea on Wednesday evening, which woke many Territorians about 11.30pm.

A number of residents including David Bateman said Wednesday's tremor was the biggest they'd felt in the past 10 years.

Originally published as 5.1 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across Darwin

More Stories

earthquake editors picks tsunami warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cluster of Noosa virus cases cleared after party outbreak

        premium_icon Cluster of Noosa virus cases cleared after party outbreak

        Health Twenty-eight people infected with coronavirus from a 50th birthday party in Noosa have been given the “all clear”, officials say.

        Businesses asked for recovery feedback

        premium_icon Businesses asked for recovery feedback

        News Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin is backing the consultation plan launched by party...

        Crime wave grips Coast town as cops hunt thieves, vandals

        premium_icon Crime wave grips Coast town as cops hunt thieves, vandals

        News Police have begun investigating a number of crimes in the sleepy Sunshine Coast...

        Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        premium_icon Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        News WATCH: Photographer Ian Waldie captured an amazing show