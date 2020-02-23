$6 cleaning powder mums are desperate for

Mums who love a sparkling sink are raving about a $6 product that’s rapidly becoming a sellout. Picture: Facebook/Mumswhoclean

Mums who love a sparkling sink are raving about a $6 product that’s rapidly becoming a sellout. Picture: Facebook/Mumswhoclean

Aussie mums are in a frenzy over a budget cleaning powder that has the ability to effortless transform a dirty sink.

But the product has become so popular, major supermarkets are struggling with demand.

The product, Bar Keepers Friend, recently became a must-have after a mum took to Facebook to share her impressive results using it on her tired laundry sink.

'Finally went and bought Bar Keepers Friend and wow... I could never get my laundry sink clean!!" She wrote alongside side-by-side photos.

"I just wet the sink and sprinkled on the powered then scrubbed - just the instructions on the tin. I bought mine from Coles $6!'

Commenters on the thread said the product lived up to the hype and was value for money.

"It's pretty good. I was very impressed with it. And a very fussy cleaner, and have tried most stuff," one wrote.

While another said: "So did I this morning I am a cleaner and I was very happy with the product!"

One sharing a side-by-side photo of her sink revealed how thrilled she was after scrubbing it using the much-lauded cleaner.

"I just did ours and this is an older sink that has probably never been polished before," she wrote.

But the news isn't all good for those hoping to purchase a can of Bar Keepers Friend with some saying it was proving difficult to find.

One mum shared this side-by-side photo to Facebook revealing how clean her sink was after (pictured left) she had cleaned it with the budget paste. Picture: Facebook/mumswhoclean

"Lucky you finding it and buying it. It is sold out in the Redlands," said one.

Another who had also attempted to buy it from their local supermarket said they hadn't been able to get their hands on it either.

"We saw how our customers responded to Bar Keeper's Friend last year so we jumped at the chance to get hold of more stock for our customers this year," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au.

"It has been extremely popular and we're pleased many more customers have been able to try the cleaning product favourite."

Currently, the product is unavailable on Woolworths' website.

Meanwhile Coles shoppers may well have more luck, with the cleaner not only in stock but currently reduced from $8 to $6.40.

"We've recently seen a rise in popularity for Bar Keeper's Friend Cleanser & Polish Powder and we're working hard with our supplier to make sure it's available for Coles customers," said a spokesperson from Coles.

Although the product has an impressive reputation, others said the same result could be achieved using other household cleaners.

One said: "Creme Jif and warm water will do the same job."

While another chimed in saying: "I've said it before and I'll say it again, AJAX is as good and cheaper."

A third wrote: "I get the same result with Gumption. So shiny!"