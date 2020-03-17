6 guests infected at Aussie wedding

A premier wedding venue that once featured on Married At First Sight has been left reeling after discovering six guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant revealed yesterday there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus among guests attending nuptials at the Tumbling Waters Retreat on March 6 that were "being followed up for investigation".

Sonya Keller, the owner of the luxury venue in the Illawarra region of NSW, claimed in a Facebook post that her business had been "damaged" after the venue was identified and said she'd been advised the guests "were not contagious during the time they spent" at the resort.

"Please can you spread the word as you can imagine the damage this has done to our business," she wrote.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: Supermarkets slap more limits on shoppers

Scott Maggs and Emma Metcalf’s wedding was hit with six cases of coronavirus, the NSW chief health officer confirmed. Picture: Instagram

The couple at the heart of the situation, Scott Maggs and Emma Metcalf, reportedly learnt about the virus situation while on honeymoon in the Maldives.

"We actually got a text, saying: 'We need to fill you in that two people have been confirmed with coronavirus'," Mr Maggs told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia.

Upon their return to Australia the newlyweds discovered there were actually six confirmed cases among their guests, explaining they were "completely gutted" when they found out.

RELATED: Mum lashes stockpiling 'show offs'

RELATED: Coronavirus: New grocery limits at Coles, Costco, Woolworths

The newlyweds were ‘gutted’ to learn their big day had been hit with so many cases of the deadly virus. Picture: Instagram

Their nuptials, which could have had as many as 140 guests, were held before Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced "social distancing" on Friday to prevent the spread of the virus in Australia. The ban instructs Aussies to avoid "non-essential" social scenarios and events with crowds of more than 500 people.

The Government has since warned the country is in for six months of chaos as the world faces its biggest public health crisis in a generation.

Yesterday, the country recorded its biggest one-day spike in new cases to date, with health authorities warning up to 150,000 Australians could die in the worst-case scenario where 60 per cent of the population is infected.

Tumbling Waters Retreat is a luxury wedding venue and can host as many as 140 guests at once. Picture: Instagram

Australia's National Cabinet will meet today to discuss the possibility of banning groups of more than 100 people from gathering inside.

Anzac Day services have been cancelled for the first time in 100 years, joining a growing number of major events falling victim to drastic "social distancing" measures.

There are now 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Australia - 171 in NSW, 71 in Victoria, 68 in Queensland, 30 in South Australia, 28 in Western Australia, seven in Tasmania, two in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Five people have died - one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland.

MAFS couple Natasha and Mikey got married at the venue for the 2020 season of the dating show, long before the coronavirus outbreak occurred. Picture: Channel 9

Tumbling Waters Retreat is famous for hosting Natasha and Mikey's wedding on MAFS, long before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Weddings at the luxury venue, which features stunning coastal views, can cost $225 a head for a six-hour ceremony and dinner with beverages.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au