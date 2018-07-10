60km trek a success for John

TRIUMPHANT: John Little (right) and his team trekked Arnhem Land raising money for prostate cancer.

TRIUMPHANT: John Little (right) and his team trekked Arnhem Land raising money for prostate cancer. Contributed

"IT WAS hard, but very rewarding.”

These were the words of John Little who recently completed a five-day trek in Arnhem Land all to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

It's was a long, hard journey to prepare for, but nothing compared to being out on the track.

"It was mostly nerves on my behalf,” Mr Little said.

"But I've never had so much support on anything in my life.”

The 72-year-old said the hardest part of the walk was the first step.

"That first step crossing the Katherine River with 16kg on my back and knowing I have five more days, that was the hardest part,” he said.

"For the first two and a half hours, every old injury I had ever had was accentuated from the weight on my back.”

There was no wiping the smile off his face as Mr Little recalled his most triumphant moment.

"It was actually when we reach the Edith River. We had 20 kilometres to go and I knew I would make it,” he said.

LEFT: John Little at Edith River with 20km left to walk. Contributed

The journey was no walk in the park as Mr Little and his team of four supporters figured out.

"Our biggest mistake was on the first day there was a waterfall and swimming hole we wanted to get to and by the time we got there, we were exhausted,” he said.

"After that we decided every hour, on the hour, we would stop and rest and take our backpacks off.”

Long-time friend Don Stallman accompanied Mr Little on his walk.

"John has more will power than anyone I know,” Don said.

This trek was a remarkable achievement for Mr Little who has lived with prostate cancer for more than 20 years. This trip has raised over $15,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

"I feel so energised. All the training was worthwhile and I feel like I'm floating on cloud nine.”

Now, Mr Little is looking to his next fundraiser.

"I thought what am I going to do, sit around and watch Netflix?”

Noosa Prostate Association, where Mr Little is a chairman, are holding an inaugural Prostate Cancer Awareness Lunch lunch on July 17.

"The lunch is about awareness and raising money for prostate cancer research,” Mr Little said.

Donations can be made at www.noosaprostateassociation.com.