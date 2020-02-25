Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 1:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council split over Noosa signage shake-up

        premium_icon Council split over Noosa signage shake-up

        News Noosa's new signage local law will come into force this week, meaning the days of real estate agents putting up to six directional signs are gone.

        Finals day is here

        premium_icon Finals day is here

        News Who will win the men’s and women’s longboard crowns today?

        Going off-grid in Cooloola means jobs bonanza

        premium_icon Going off-grid in Cooloola means jobs bonanza

        News Exciting new Great Cooloola Walk project a step in the right direction for world...

        Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        News Man suffers arm injury in single-vehicle crash