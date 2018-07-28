64yo to face 'serious' charges in September

Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central.

A 64-YEAR-OLD man who police allege ran over another man and punched a woman on Saturday night could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty, a Gladstone police sergeant said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the incident, at Oaka Ln at about 6pm, could have ended much worse.

Police allege the man took another person's car and ran over the alleged victim, another man in his sixties, after an argument.

They also allege he then punched a woman who tried to take the keys out of the ignition.

Charged with a range of vehicle and assault offences, the man did not apply for bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and his case was adjourned until September 24.

"There are some fairly serious charges, especially the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle... and driving under the influence," Det Sen Sgt Andersen said.

"He could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty of those."