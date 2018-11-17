65th wedding anniversary for Tewantin couple

STILL IN LOVE: Tewantin's Keith and Diane Allison this weekend will toast each other at their 65th wedding anniversary with the help of family and friends.

IT IS November 1953. Radios are playing pop songs like Dean Martin's That's Amore and Tony Martin's Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes and, although it will be 25 years before it's released, Love Is in the Air for two young newlyweds.

Fast forward to November 2018 and it is clear the love is still there for Tewantin residents Keith and Diane Allison who this weekend will toast each other at their 65th wedding anniversary.

Diane has another reason to remember this month as just two weeks ago she partied with son Ian and his family to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Diane was a Girl Guide leader and Keith a social club secretary when they first met in the UK.

She told Noosa News: "We were married on November 21, 1953 and Keith's work as a mining engineer took us to India where we lived for 10 years before coming to Australia in 1968.”

After some years in Melbourne and Sydney they moved to Brisbane and bought some land in Cootharaba for a weekender. In the early '80's they built a house there and settled down to live in Noosa.

Keith, 88, joined Coast Guard Noosa in 1987 and, because he has been a "ham” radio operator for most of his life, most of his time as a volunteer was working the radios.

One of the notable rescues he was involved was saving the stricken 65ft steel ketch Catherine Grace 16 nautical miles north of Noosa on January 13, 1992.

"I was up all night with that one,” he said

"One of the most difficult I can remember.”

Keith's retired now but still retains his membership.

"I like to meet up with the guys. It's a wonderful organisation. We'd be in a terrible mess without it,” he said.

Keith and Diane have a common interest in the Salvation Army: He is a mentor with SCILS (Sunshine Coast Individualised Learning Skills) which helps students who find mainstream schooling difficult and Diane works in the op shops, like she has done for 17 years.

So what are the qualities that underpin a partnership that lasts 65 years?

Both agree it is consideration for each other and not taking each other for granted.

"He brings me flowers regularly but I never know when,” said Diane and laughed, "He also brings me Scratchies.”