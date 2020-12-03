7 things to do on the Coast this weekend

Graham and Judy Lumley are immersed in the wonderland of their Christmas display in Montville.

Friday, December 4

Catalina Jetty, 172 Gympie Tce, Noosaville

Lunch on the Water

The secret’s out. There is nothing quite like the Noosa River. To showcase this, Catalina are teaming up with some of our favourite caterers to present Lunch On The Water. Bringing you lunch from an ever-changing menu highlighting some of the area’s best produce prepared by our favourite chefs.

Tickets include lunch, entertainment and two hours on the water cruise.

Boarding commences at 11.0am. This event is strictly 18+.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite here.

Saturday, December 5

1775 David Low Way, Coolum Beach

Bay to Beach Swim

On the morning of December 5, the Coolum Beach SLSC will be hosting a brand new event named “Bay to Beach”. Join them for a fun swim from First Bay to Main Beach to raise money for much needed surf rescue equipment for the Surf Live Saving Club.

Meet at the club at 6.45am to walk across to First Bay via the scenic boardwalk.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

For more information please call the Coolum Beach SLSC on 5446 1148

Saturday, December 5

Good Bean, 9 Mill St, Nambour

Sunshine Coast OILS CLUB

Come and learn how to use essential oils in handmade gifts with DIY presentations, Christmas gift ideas and more! Bring a friend and get an extra entry into the draw, there are prizes to be won.

Event runs from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Bookings are essential as there are limited seats, please contact Suzie on 0416 329 463 to book.

* A gold coin donation would be appreciated to cover printing costs. **

Sunday, December 6

Kawana Surf Club, 99 Pacific Blvd, Kawana

Sunshine Coast Ulysses Branch Christmas Toy Run 2020

Join the Ulysses Club at the Kawana Surf Club for the 2020 Christmas Toy Run for Kids. The bikes will be decorated with tinsel and presents with riders donating gifts for children. All proceeds of the event are to be distributed by the Salvation Army.

The event starts at 7:30am with a sausage sizzle, tea and coffee before the ride starts at 9am. Registered members will return by 11am back at the Kawana Surf Club where everyone can enjoy a barbecue.

For more information on the event, contact Bruce Wilson from the Ulysses Club on 0401 350 015

Sunday, December 6

Nambour Yoga Centre, 65 Currie St, Nambour.

YIN SONG Sunshine Coast

YIN SONG is an integrated journey of yoga, live music, cacao blessing, and sound bath; weaving restorative asana postures and meditation with the healing vibrations of sound and song. YIN SONG is suitable for anyone who is interested in enhancing their wellbeing, deepening their intimacy with life, and living with more daily presence and peace.

The event goes from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Online bookings are essential as this event is limited to 35 spaces. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found here.

Sunday, December 6

Noosa Woods Park, Noosa Heads

Women’s Picnic Gathering on the Sunshine Coast

An afternoon to gather the wild and soulful women of the Sunshine Coast for a picnic in the park with like-minded souls to share some delicious food, meaningful conversation, and some fun and laughter.

This is a free event and open to all those who identify as a woman.

Event runs from 12pm to 2.30pm and is in the Noosa Spit Recreation Reserve.

Please meet at the parking lot and walk together to set up.

For more information please contact Laurita Gorman on 0477 875 401.

Saturday, December 5

Main St, Montville

Festive Street Fair

Montville Chamber of Commerce is bringing the joy of Christmas to Montville.

Festive music, fairy lights, roving entertainment, tasty treats and Santa will bring the colours of Christmas to Montville. As well as our unique shops, galleries and cafes, we have invited local artisans to set up their stalls.

The event goes from 4pm to 7pm.

For more information go here.