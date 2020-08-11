70+ JOBS: Spending spree to boost Noosa economy
Upgrading the Peregian Beach boardwalk, netball court upgrades and new seating at The J are just some of the local projects to be funded with the State Government’s $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 1500 jobs would be supported or created with the funding going to 12 southeast Queensland councils for 63 projects.
“Throughout the Sunshine Coast Regional Council and Noosa Shire Council areas, 18 projects are receiving $8.81 million which the councils estimate will create or support more than 680 local jobs,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson thanked the government for the initiative.
“It has been a particularly tough time and these projects are designed to create jobs and give the local economy a much-needed boost,” Cr Jamieson said.
“We are ready to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible to make sure the benefits are delivered to the community sooner.”
Full list of Noosa projects to benefit from Queensland Government’s $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.
- Public Amenities Upgrade and Renewal – renewal and upgrades of a number of facilities across the Shire. $220,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.
- Boreen Point Campground Upgrades – upgrades to enhance the facilities and improve tourist experience. $410,000 and estimated to create or support more than three jobs.
- Peregian Beach Boardwalk Upgrade – upgrade to boardwalk north of Lifeguard Tower 57. $230,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.
- Sunshine Beach Road Pathway Lighting Upgrade – installation of compliant lighting adjacent to recently completed path. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.
- Noosa Regional Gallery Foyer and Amenities Upgrade – works to improve visitor experience at the Gallery. $200,000 and estimated to create or support one job.
- Tinbeerwah Hall Cladding and Roof Refurbishment – upgrades to hall to improve condition and extend life of facility. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.
- Playground Renewal – upgrade of two playgrounds at Noosa Waters and Lake Macdonald. $175,000 and estimated to create or support one job.
- New Amenities United Synergies Community Centre – new amenities including laundry, shower and toilet facilities for homeless and at risk. $60,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.
- Eenie Creek Road Pedestrian Bridge – bridge refurbishment of important link between schools and community. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.
- Lifeguard Tower Renewal Works – painting and refitting of Noosa Beach lifeguard towers. $57,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.
- Sunshine Beach Skate Park shade structure – installation of new shade structure over recently refurbished skate park. $150,000 and estimated to create or support more than one job.
- Noosa Triathlon Club Storage – installation of new shelving in club rooms to better accommodate equipment. $3,000 project.
- The J Community Centre Seating refurbishment – recovering and repair of ageing tiered seats. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.
- Noosa District Netball Association Court Upgrades – State contribution of $310,000 to upgrade four courts from bitumen to acrylic surfaces improving player safety as part of the masterplan for the precinct that supports nine clubs and over 3,000 participants. It is estimated to support or create 54 jobs.