A 70-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another man overnight.
Crime

70-year-old man charged with manslaughter over death

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th Jul 2020 3:32 PM
A KATHERINE man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another man overnight.

Police charged the 70-year-old man today after a 73-year-old man died in Katherine Hospital overnight.

He was hospitalised on July 13 after allegedly being assaulted by the 70-year-old.

The 70-year-old man was initially arrested for recklessly endangering life, with the charge being upgraded to manslaughter today.

Originally published as 70-year-old man charged with manslaughter over death

