717 fires across Queensland in past five days

ALMOST 50 fires have started in Central Region in the past five days - 717 across the state.

Currently there are more than five burning in the Rockhampton region and another three in the Gladstone region, plus one out west in Carnarvon Gorge. Read more here: Fires moving fast with one going in four directions

Firefighters are bracing for more wildfires across the state tomorrow, with Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford praising their efforts "over a very challenging period".

Mr Crawford said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) reports showed that since 2.30pm Wednesday - until 4pm today - there have been a total of 717 vegetation fires and exposures across the state.

"During that period, there have been 260 vegetation fires and exposures reported in the South Eastern Region, while the Brisbane Region recorded 128; the North Coast Region 125; the Northern Region 74, Central Region 49, Far Northern Region 46 and South Western Region 35," Mr Crawford said.

"During the 24 hours to 4pm today, QFES reported there were 235 fires and exposures across the State - 81 in the South Eastern Region, while the North Coast Region recorded 41; the Brisbane Region 36; Northern Region 26, Central Region 25, and Far Northern Region and South Western Region both 13.

"These are on top of the 230 recorded last weekend alone (August 11-12)," Mr Crawford said.

"We are 19 days into this year's official bushfire season - and QFES has already recorded more than 1000 vegetation fires and exposures.

"We have more fuel on the ground than we've seen in a long time and soil moisture is extremely low with no immediate rain forecast. It's going to be a very long, hard season for our hard-working QFES personnel - who I can't thank enough for helping Queenslanders in their time of need."

Mr Crawford said that at 4pm - QFES personnel, in 122 vehicles - were battling 50 wildfires across the state.

"And firefighters are bracing for another very challenging 24 hours," Mr Crawford said.

"Fresh and gusty south-to-south-easterly winds will combine with a very dry air mass to produce Severe Fire Danger over the Gulf country tomorrow (Monday).

"Very High Fire Danger will continue to envelop most of the state, meaning bushfires can spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

"Our crews are doing a wonderful job but unfortunately their work is far from over - with long-range weather forecasts suggesting there will be more of the same in the months ahead."

Local fire bans have been imposed in the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast local government areas.

"Firefighters around the region are well prepared, but they need the community to help them out by remaining vigilant and staying up-to-date as conditions change," he said.

"It is also vital people have a Bushfire Survival Plan, outlining what actions they will take to protect their family and property if a fire threatens."

Mr Crawford urged people to report fires to Triple Zero (000).

KEEP UP-TO-DATE BY: . Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES) . Staying tuned to your local radio station





Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION: . For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety . For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au