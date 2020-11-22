$79m boost: How Coast’s top sports hubs have evolved

More than $79m has been poured into upgrading Sunshine Coast's major sporting facilities since 2015

In just six short years more than $79 million has been poured into upgrading Sunshine Coast’s major sporting facilities.

The region has fast become a sporting mecca not just for local and state clubs but national outfits too.

Already a favourite for AFL clubs hosting pre-season camps, the Coast further rocketed onto the national scene this year by becoming a safe hub for the country’s top clubs looking to escape the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunshine Coast Stadium hosted Melbourne Storm, while USC Stadium and Caloundra Stadium became home for many Super Netball sides including, Giants, NSW Swifts and Adelaide Thunderbirds.

AFL clubs were here in force too, with Melbourne Demons, St Kilda Saints, Essendon Bombers, North Melbourne Kangaroos and Collingwood Magpies all spending time on the Coast during their season.

Here are some of the top sporting facilities on the Sunshine Coast and how they’ve changed since 2015.

Aerial view of the Sunshine Coast Stadium at Kawana Picture austadiums.com

1. SUNSHINE COAST STADIUM

State Government electorate: Kawana (Held by opposition LNP Jarrod Bleijie in 2015 election / 2017 election / 2020 election.

Constructed: June 2011 at a cost of $10 million.

Upgrade 2017 ($2.4 million): Three hills added around field to boost capacity to 10,000. The upgrade was jointly funded by Sunshine Coast Council’s Capital Works Program and the (labor) Queensland Government’s Get Playing Plus Program.

Upgrade 2019 ($550,000): New $550,000 change rooms added to Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct. The Sunshine Coast Falcons, who compete in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup, use the facility as their training, treatment and education headquarters.

It was funded by Sunshine Coast Council and the Queensland Government’s Queensland Footy Facilities Fund.

Future upgrades ($68m): There are plans to expand the current western stadium and construct new fixed stadium seating on the eastern side of the field.

ALP committed $20 million in the state election to the future upgrades with the council and local philanthropic circumstances expected to chip in $28 million.

Total cost is estimated to be $68 million and would increase capacity to 16,000.

University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) Sports Stadium on campus at Sippy Downs. Picture: Patrick Woods

2. USC STADIUM AND SPORTS PRECINCT

State Government electorate: Buderim (Held by opposition LNP Brent Mickelberg in 2020 election / 2017 election. Was also held by opposition LNP in 2015 election (Steve Dickson).

Constructed: The indoor USC Stadium was built in 2006 at a cost of $9 million, comprising a combination of university and State Government funds.

Upgrade 2011 ($2.1 million): A 10-lane Olympic swimming pool was constructed next to USC Stadium and it’s Health and Sport Centre. A total of $924,956 was provided by the University of the Sunshine Coast, with an additional $300,000 being provided by the university’s foundation.

In-kind donations of $60,000 were also received in the form of earthworks from Hall Contracting. The State Government contributed $900,000 towards the pool.

Upgrade 2017 ($5 million): USC Stadium was redeveloped to cater for Super Netball team Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Seating was boosted from 320 to 2000 with two new retractable grandstands.

Floors were also reinforced, new lighting added and a special court installed that can be overlaid on the current court for sports such as netball.

Upgrade 2017 ($270,000): Buderim Cricket Club opened a new state-of-the-art cricket oval, constructed by Sunshine Coast Council, at USC’s Sports Precinct.

The facility includes a five-pitch turf wicket block with irrigation and drainage, top dressed and renovated playing field, state level field fencing and sightscreens, storage shed and spectator shade awnings.

Sunshine Coast Lightning players Madeline McAuliffe, Karla Pretorius and Annika Lee-Jones at the opening of the redeveloped stadium. Picture: Patrick Woods

Upgrade 2019 ($9 million): USC Stadium seating was further boosted with the addition of a permanent eastern side stand.

Capacity went from 2000 seats to 3000.

In addition to the increased spectator seating, the extension included new athlete change rooms, a multipurpose function room, new sound system, dedicated seating for people with a disability, and new public bathrooms.

It was funded by the Queensland Government.

Upgrade 2019 ($4.2 million): A USC Aquatic Exercise Facility was built next to USC Stadium and the existing Olympic-size pool.

It features a six-lane, 25m recovery and rehabilitation pool.

It was built with $1.4 million from the State’s Get Playing Plus funding program and $2.8 million from USC.

Maroochydore Multisport complex received a $3.1m upgrade in 2019 which included a new clubhouse. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

3. MAROOCHYDORE MULTI SPORTS COMPLEX

State Government electorate: Ninderry (Held by opposition LNP’s Dan Purdie in 2017 election / 2020 election.

It was formerly the seat of Nicklin (Held by opposition LNP Marty Hunt)

Constructed: Opened in 2005.

Upgrade 2017: A total of 10 new concrete acrylic surface netball courts were added to boost the facility’s hard courts to 20. The upgrade was funded by the council and the Queensland Government under the Get Playing Plus Program.

It also included new shade structures and water fountains.

Upgrade 2019 ($3.1 million): A new AFL facility was opened and included a two-level building consisting of two unisex change rooms and amenities, first aid and medical rooms, unisex umpire change room and amenities, public amenities, and administration offices.

The existing netball building also received an upgrade, with an upper level added for training and administration.

In addition, a former store room was converted to a parent’s room.

It was funded with $2.55 million from the council with a funding contribution of $300,000 from Sunshine Coast Netball Association and $250,000 in funds from the AFL.

Upgrade 2020 ($1.9 million): Currently under construction is a new field and 110 extra carparking spaces. Expected to be completed by end of 2020.

Former Sports Hub manager Kevin Cook. Picture: Patrick Woods

4. THE SPORTS HUB, BIRTINYA

State Government electorate: Kawana (Held by opposition LNP Jarrod Bleijie in 2015 election / 2017 election / 2020 election.

Constructed: Opened in 2020 at a cost of $27 million. Federal Government (LNP) provided $5 million to the project.

Facility: Home to a number of sports therapists and operators.

Includes an 02 Performance gym, complete with 60m Olympic-grade indoor running track.

Also boasts cryotherapy chambers and other cutting edge sports recovery and science equipment.

The state’s largest F45 gym is on the upper floor.

A three-star, 78-room accommodation block also opened next to it.

EXPANSIVE: The three courts at Maroochydore Basketball Stadium.

5. ELIZABETH DANIELS SPORTS COMPLEX

State Government electorate: Buderim. Held by opposition LNP Brent Mickelberg 2020 election / 2017 election. Was also held by opposition LNP in 2015 election by Steve Dickson.

Upgrade 2015 ($200,000): New entrance to the sporting facility.

Pedestrians given footpath access from Mooloolaba Road with new landscaping and extra signage to improve patrons’ access in and out of the complex.

Upgrade 2017 ($2.1 million): Expansion of Maroochydore Basketball Stadium.

The addition of two new indoor courts and refurbishment of existing court.

The expansion of the indoor arena, also known as the Clipperdome, was jointly funded by the council, the Queensland Government Get Playing Plus Program and the Maroochydore Eagles Basketball Association.

Former Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer plays on one of the new courts with Caloundra District Netball Association players Rebecca McDonald and Sandy Cameron.

6. CALOUNDRA INDOOR CENTRE

State Government electorate: Caloundra. Held by opposition LNP Mark McArdle in 2015 / 2017. Won by ALP Jason Hunt in 2020.

Upgrade 2019 ($250,000): Sunshine Coast Council invested $250,000 to construct an additional 500 tiered seats at the stadium – bringing the total tiered seating capacity to 1000.

Upgrade 2019 ($380,000): Three outdoor netball courts added to the precinct. The new courts brought the total number of courts at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium precinct to 12 with eight outdoor and four indoor courts.

The courts were built thanks to $250,000 from the council and $130,000 from Cr Tim Dwyer’s divisional fund.

Grand opening of Caloundra Tennis Centre upgrades. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

7. SUNSHINE COAST TENNIS CENTRE

State Government electorate: Caloundra (Held by opposition LNP Mark McArdle in 2015 / 2017. Won by ALP Jason Hunt in 2020.

Constructed: Original Caloundra Tennis Club first built in 1963.

Upgrade 2020 ($4.5 million): A multimillion-dollar upgrade was funded by Sunshine Coast Council and included a new clubhouse, change rooms, first-aid room, a tournament office, retail space, a dedicated community space and 60 additional carparking spaces.

Scott Bakes has detailed the progress of Sunshine Coast Hockey's turf field replacement with drone photos and video. Picture: Scott Bakes

8. BALLINGER PARK SPORTS COMPLEX

State Government electorate: Buderim (Held by opposition LNP Brent Mickelberg 2020 election / 2017 election. Was also held by opposition LNP in 2015 election by Steve Dickson.

Facility: The 55-acre Buderim complex caters for cricket fields, a pony club, a tennis club, a football club, archery club and hockey association.

Upgrade 2015 ($675,000): Sunshine Coast Council constructed a high performance sporting field.

Buderim Cricket Club were to benefit, with it funded through council’s $111 million capital works program.

Upgrade 2018 ($165,000): A major lighting upgrade was completed at the Ballinger Sports Fields. The council upgrade, which also included wiring, new timber poles and new switchboards was funded through Cr Christian Dickson’s divisional funding.

Upgrade 2020 ($450,000): The Sunshine Coast Hockey Association began a $450,000 upgrade of it’s main turf field in November.

Polytan is carrying out the work, with the company to install Poligras Tokyo GT turf, the latest and most advanced turf in the world.

The fields lights are also being upgraded to full LED.

It’s being funded through the state government's COVID-19 Works for Queensland package.

The new Maroochy Beach Gymnastics Club facility in construction after the old building was razed in an inferno in October 2017.

9. MAROOCHYDORE GYMNASTICS:

State Government electorate: Buderim (Held by opposition LNP Brent Mickelberg 2020 election / 2017 election. Was also held by opposition LNP in 2015 election by Steve Dickson.

Constructed: Was rebuilt in 2018 after burning down in 2017.

Upgrade 2018 ($2.5 million): The size of the new build was significantly larger than the old facility, with a cafe, three additional bays and a second training floor.

Another new addition is the extra stadium seating in an upstairs viewing area.

Insurance helped cover the majority of costs

Tewantin/Noosa bowler Jacob Dennien in action at Nambour Showgrounds. Picture: Warren Lynam

10. NAMBOUR SHOWGROUNDS

State Government electorate: Nicklin (Held by opposition LNP Marty Hunt in 2017 election). Held by independent Peter Wellington in 2015 and prior.

Upgrade 2015-16 ($520,000): Council put funds towards infrastructure upgrades, drainage works and LED signage.

Showgrounds Road was also widened to provide dual lane access along with new road access connecting Crusher Park, car club shed upgrade and equestrian arena improvements.

Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre at Currimundi. Picture: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

11. SUNSHINE COAST RECREATION CENTRE

State Government electorate: Kawana (Held by opposition LNP Jarrod Bleijie in 2015 election / 2017 election / 2020 election.

Upgrade 2016 ($7.16 million): The recreation centre, which features indoor and outdoor courts and fields, a dining hall, conference rooms, and heated swimming pool, was redeveloped in 2016.

Two new accommodation blocks offering 28 rooms and 168 beds was built along with a revamped alfresco dining area and dining hall. A new $263,000 footbridge was also built to enhance beach access to and from the centre.

Beerwah Aquatic Centre underwent a huge facelift.

12. COAST AQUATIC FACILITIES

State Government electorate: Kawana / Maroochydore /

Kawana Aquatic Centre

Upgrade 2020 ($1.69 million): New tiles and lane markings were installed in the 50m pool at a cost of $870,000, while the pool filtration was replaced for $820,000. Sunshine Coast Council funded the upgrade.

Beerwah Aquatic Centre

Upgrade 2019 ($1.8 million): A new 17m, heated and covered pool, with accessibility features including a wheelchair ramp, handrails and seating was installed.

The upgrade was made possible with capital funding from the Sunshine Coast Council ($1.04 million) in a funding partnership with on-site operators Swim Fit ($260,000) and with grant funding ($500,000) from the Australian Government through Sport Australia.

Cotton Tree / Caloundra / Eumundi / Nambour Aquatic Centres

Upgrades 2020 ($1.9 million): All four shared funding in capital works projects.

Cotton Tree had its learn to swim pool resurfaced. Caloundra Aquatic Centre had it’s learn-to-swim pool resealed. Eumundi Aquatic Centre had its storage shed repaired and upgraded learn-to-swim pool plastic curtains.