7Eleven crime scene after boy shot in leg

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being shot in an incident in Moreton Bay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Buckley and Ulhmann Rd in Burpengary East about 3am Tuesday morning where critical care paramedics treated a male teenager for a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition

The circumstances leading up to the gunshot wounding are unclear.

A crime scene was established at 7Eleven Burpengary East, where it is understood the boy sought refuge after being shot.

Police are investigating.

