8 shocking attacks on Coast’s protectors

Jennifer Elizabeth May Czugaj, Nathan James Liddell, Ricky Dean Baltruschaitis, Kane Scott David Brook, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher and Frankie Wade Palmer have faced court for behaviour towards emergency service personnel or security guards. Picture: Social media/ Felicity Ripper.

Jennifer Elizabeth May Czugaj, Nathan James Liddell, Ricky Dean Baltruschaitis, Kane Scott David Brook, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher and Frankie Wade Palmer have faced court for behaviour towards emergency service personnel or security guards. Picture: Social media/ Felicity Ripper.

Our emergency service personnel and security guards are here to keep us safe, but in doing so are subjected to some serious attacks.

Last year’s wild Australia Day brawl at Eleanor Shipley Park in Moffat Beach displayed some of the worst behaviour towards police.

Acting Inspector John Mahony recently told the Daily police officers involved were used as “human punching bags” when they tried to break up the brawl.

The teenagers abused, attacked and threw rubbish including bottles at the officers as they tried to restrain them.

Three police officers were injured in the brawl, with one taken to hospital.

Multiple youths were taken into custody, and 12 people were charged over the incident.

A 20-year-old who seriously assaulted an officer when he kicked him in the jaw was one of those who were charged.

Ricky Dean Baltruschaitis avoided jail after he pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to six charges including serious assault of a police officer while adversely affected in a public place.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin described Baltruschaitis as one of many “drunken yobbos” who were participating in the brawl.

Ricky Dean Baltruschaitis pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to the serious assault of a police officer while adversely affected in a public place after an Australia Day park brawl. Picture: Social media.

The Little Mountain resident had refused to pour his beer out, was seen falling out of a tree he had attempted to climb and tackled a number of his friends.

Police arrested Baltruschaitis after he failed to move on.

“At one stage you’ve kicked one of the police officers in the chin and the photos show a significant bruise under his jaw on his chin and … you’re very lucky you didn’t cause serious injury,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr McLaughlin sentenced Baltruschaitis to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered him to pay $1000 in compensation for the serious assault charge.

The remaining charges, including the obstructing police, public nuisance, contravene direction or requirement of police, wilful damage of police property and two counts of obstructing police were discharged, and no convictions were recorded.

Drunk student strikes cop in face

Striking a police officer in the head after being found lying in the middle of the road in a drunken state earned a Coast woman a spot on this list.

Jennifer Elizabeth May Czugaj pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer, being drunk in a public place and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert said police found Czugaj laying in the middle of the road in a “highly intoxicated” state and were trying to talk to her when she lashed out at an officer on June 22 last year.

“The defendant, while they were trying to talk to her, without warning and with deliberate action suddenly struck out her right arm in an outwards motion hitting the victim officer in the side of the head,” she said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen sentenced Czugaj to a 12-month good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction.

Jennifer Elizabeth May Czugaj pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer, being drunk in a public place and obstructing a police. Picture: Social media.

Drunken punch lands young woman on probation

A night out at Ocean St landed a 23 year old in trouble after she punched a security guard in the face.

Jasmine Tapeka Hartshorne got into an argument with a security guard at Maroochydore’s The Post Office Bar on October 10 last year.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said the security guard ushered her out of the bar with an outstretched arm behind her back.

EXPOSED: Coast drivers busted with meth in system

ON CAMERA: 5 people wanted by Coast police

“As the victim was doing this, the defendant has turned around and punched him with a closed fist, striking him in the left cheek, his neck and jaw,” Sgt Newman said.

Hartshorne pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and failing to leave a licensed premises.

She was sentenced to a probation order of nine months and ordered to pay $500 in compensation.

Jasmine Tapeka Hartshorne, from Yandina, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Social media.

Pub-goer fined after headbutting security guard

Nathan James Liddell was charged with a public nuisance offence after his attack on a Coast security guard.

The 32 year old copped a hefty fine of $1450 after he headbutted a security guard during a night out on November 20 last year.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard a Duporth Tavern security guard had asked Liddell to leave the Maroochydore pub about 11pm because of his “level of intoxication”.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said Liddell refused to leave.

“Security staff attempted to escort the defendant off the premises at which time he has headbutted one of the security officers,” Senior Constable Allan said.

The security guard did not pursue a complaint of assault.

Liddell pleaded guilty to failing to leave a licenced premises and public nuisance within a licenced premises.

Liddell was fined $800 for the public nuisance offence and $650 for failing to leave the pub.

Nathan James Liddell faced court for headbutting a security guard at the Duporth Tavern. Picture: Social media.

Young dad’s ‘grub act’ after punching guard at pub

Kane Scott David Brook’s assault on a police officer and security guard was described as a “grub act” by magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said a security guard told the 24 year old to leave the Duporth Tavern as he stood blocking the entrance about 10pm on August 15 last year.

“The victim has lightly used an open hand to push the defendant in the stomach in order to get him back and away from the door,” Sgt Potter said.

“The defendant has subsequently used a closed right fist to punch the victim in the mouth, causing pain and discomfort.”

EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

Brook was arrested and placed into a police car before he filled his mouth with smoke from his vape and blew it into the face of a police officer.

Brook pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended immediately for 12 months.

He was also fined $800 and ordered to pay $800 in compensation to the victim.

Kane Scott David Brook received a suspended jail sentence for his behaviour at the Duporth Tavern. Picture: Felicity Ripper.

Mum’s jail sentence for ‘degrading’ act towards ambo

An ambulance officer, trying to help a drunk woman, was subjected to a “very degrading” assault.

Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher, 31, spat on the officer with saliva landing on the officer’s shirt at Minyama on May 27 last year.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer described the assault as “lowly and degrading”.

Fisher confirmed her guilty plea to five charges including the serious assault of public officer and obstructing police.

FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: 10 teen crimes exposed

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said spitting was a very degrading act.

Fisher was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended immediately for 18 months.

She was fined a total of $1400 for the other offences.

Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher spat at an ambulance officer trying to help her. Picture: Social media.

‘F--- yeah’: Man stoked to hear no jail for coffee toss

A man who threw a cup of coffee at a security guard rejoiced when he avoided a prison sentence.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Frankie Wade Palmer, 37, went to The Hub at Bokarina on August 23 when it was a temporary accommodation for homeless people.

He’d been evicted the previous day due to his behaviour.

Sgt Lydford said Palmer threw his coffee at the security guard after he was told he wasn’t allowed to be there.

Palmer pleaded guilty to common assault.

Self represented, Palmer told the court it wasn’t a hot cup of coffee thrown at the victim and it was from a distance away.

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $650.

“Yeah mad, f--- yeah,” he yelled as he left the court.

Frankie Wade Palmer faced Caloundra Magistrates Court for one count of common assault after an incident on August 23 last year. Picture: Social media.

‘Fat c----’: Woman slaps, headbutts officers during arrest

A woman who slapped and headbutted officers for arresting her boyfriend was told by a magistrate she should be embarrassed of her behaviour.

Nicole Higgins, 49, and her boyfriend were intoxicated when they started yelling and swearing at people on the Caloundra boardwalk from their hotel balcony on June 12.

The court heard when police were arresting Higgins’ boyfriend she started abusing police, calling them “f------ dogs” and “f------ fat c----”.

Higgins was then arrested.

“The defendant has then used her right hand to slap Senior Constable McDonald across the left hand of his face,” police prosecutor Bonita Pienaar said.

“The defendant has then become angry and thrown her head back in a deliberate action, forcing an attempt to headbutt the officer and succeeding by hitting him directly on his chest, striking his body camera.”

Higgins pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to five charges, including assault and obstruct police.

“I noticed you in the back of the court looking quite sheepish and embarrassed and so you should, this was a terrible episode on June 12,” magistrate Stephen Courtney said.

Mr Courtney placed her on a one-year good behaviour bond of $300.

No convictions were recorded.