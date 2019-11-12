80 per cent off Bali deal drops

Time to pack those bags and head to the Maldives.

Time to pack those bags and head to the Maldives.

When it comes to nabbing a pre-Christmas bargain, nothing quite beats what's about to drop in the next 29 hours.

From 7pm Tuesday, Click Frenzy will launch Australia's biggest online shopping event where shoppers will be able to bag a holiday bargain in the "sale that stops a nation".

The sale, which launched in November 2012, has become internationally recognised as Australia's iconic online shopping event.

Bali on the cheap anyone?

This year, it runs from 7pm tonight until midnight on Wednesday, November 13.

There will be more than 3000 deals available, including more than 20 of Click Frenzy's signature 99 per cent off "Go Wild" deals, such as $3 Apple Airpods, $12 iPhones, $23 Samsung TVs, $6 Nikon cameras and $3 GHD hair stylers.

But the super-cheap holiday deals have really grabbed our attention.

Sale insiders are tipping five deals to be the most popular with online shoppers:

Air New Zealand:

If you're wanting to snap up a cheap fare to the US, this deal with Air New Zealand is not one to miss. On selected dates, you can depart Sydney and Melbourne from just $899 return per person

Webjet:

Do you have a trip to the Maldives on your bucket list but the price tag has always been a little too high to handle?

This 10-day getaway from just $2,999 per person twin share may be the solution.

Including return flights, accommodation and even a stopover in Singapore, this fare is sure to be popular during the sale.

Travel Dream:

If you're keen to tick off some bucket-list items in 2020, Travel Dream has you sorted.

Some of the deals on offer include a 10-day tour of China with flights on Singapore Airlines for $999 per person and a 29-day European tour with a Mediterranean cruise and flights from $6999 per person.

Hawaiian Airlines:

A cheap flight to Hawaii - one of Australia's most popular international destinations - seems to always be in high demand.

The flag carrier and the largest airline in the US state of Hawaii will be dropping fares from $790 return - the perfect deal in time for the summer holidays.

Cantik Bali Villas:

Did someone say Bali? With up to 80 per cent off some villas, this deal will have you basking in a luxurious Balinese resort at a seriously reduced rate.

The sale includes 80 per cent off a string of resorts with Cantik Bali Villas.

HOW CAN I SHOP THE SALE?

While shoppers can simply browse the Click Frenzy website, there are some tips and tricks to give you the best chance of hunting down the best bargains.

Firstly, it is recommended shoppers become a Click Frenzy member by creating an account. That's the key to securing the biggest deals 30 minutes before others, along with exclusive offers and eligibility for those 99-per-cent-off deals.

Next, it is essential to "click quick" and snap up deals as fast as possible to avoid missing out.

And finally, if you are one of the first 400 Click Frenzy members to spend $200 or more on any combination of the Click Frenzy deals on offer, you'll be rewarded with a $50 Click Frenzy Visa card under the Frenzy Bucks promotion.

The annual sale will have a great deal to San Francisco.

GO WILD

Click Frenzy is also offering "Go Wild" deals that include 99-per-cent-off offers on more than 20 products, including Apple Airpods for $3.

To nab one of the 20 Go Wild deals, you'll need to sign up and then figure out a set of clues to be in the running.

Eligible shoppers will be notified by a pop up when each of the 99-per-cent-off deals go live. Only Click Frenzy members will have access to these deals, and stock levels are limited, so you will need to get in quick.

Fans are urged to check all emails sent by Click Frenzy during the event, which will include Go Wild clues.

Click Frenzy has already sold more than $2 million in products to customers who have bagged previous Go Wild bargains.