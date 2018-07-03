'80s Hollywood heart-throb visits Noosa

WAY BACK WHEN: Actor Christopher Atkins and Eddie Cheeba's owner Simon Harder with a special Blue Lagoon cocktail to launch an upcoming charity movie event.

WAY BACK WHEN: Actor Christopher Atkins and Eddie Cheeba's owner Simon Harder with a special Blue Lagoon cocktail to launch an upcoming charity movie event. Caitlin Zerafa

NOOSA, get ready for an '80s flashback all in the name of charity.

A touch of Hollywood has come to town as The Blue Lagoon star Christopher Atkins spends time in Noosa to promote an charity screening of the movie that made him famous.

The night will raise money for Coolum and Noosa North Shore Coast Care volunteers who help protect beaches and dunes and monitor turtles.

A keen conservationist and scuba diver himself, Atkins dropped into Eddie Cheeba's last week to help launch the event, where owner Simon Harder mixed up his own version of the retro Blue Lagoon cocktail.

"It's a great cause, it's for the Coast Care and I'm huge on the oceans and the water,” Mr Atkins said.

"The ocean's are a lifeblood to this planet and we have to take care of them.”

CHRITY EVENT: Christopher Atkins and Simon Harder with Coast Care volunteers launch the fundraiser. Caitlin Zerafa

Noosa Junction Association has organised the event which has seen local businesses and the local tourism industry get on board to help support the night.

"It's wonderful to see the council get involved and something like The Blue Lagoon which represents so much of that, it's very flattering for me,” Mr Atkins said.

"I think it's great, it gives people an opportunity to give back and get involved in the oceans.

"Australians especially play in it and live in it and year round it's such a beautiful country, it's just the greatest place on the planet and we just need to keep it that way.

"It's a small step but it's something really exciting and fun and I hope a lot of people come out and want to support and keep the oceans beautiful.”

Coast Care volunteer Chad Buxton said the community organisation is grateful to be beneficiaries of the event.

"This will really help the volunteers get on the ground and support our efforts,” he said

"There is a lot of impact on pollution in the ocean with plastic lately, so it is very timely.”

The Blue Lagoon actor Christopher Atkins promotes environmental protection for the charity movie event. Caitlin Zerafa

Atkins is also spending his time in Noosa working on a documentary on shark expert Valerie Taylor with is long time friend and owner of Noosa Beach Surf Hire, Peter Taylor.

Mr Taylor helped initiate the charity screening.

"I wanted to do something to raise money for the community,” Mr Taylor said.

"I sprung the idea on Chris when I picked him up from the airport.”

Atkins said he was surprised to hear he was to be auctioned off.

"I got off the plane in Australia from the States and he goes oh yeah by the way we're auctioning you off for a dinner to raise money for the Coast Care,” Atkins said.

"I just hope I go for more than 50 cents!”

Atkins is still amazed at the popularity of The Blue Lagoon after all this time.

"35 years later it still has legs and people still appreciate it,” he said.

"I have 15-year-olds come up to me and say it's their favourite movie.”

"I am very happy to have been a part of something so special.”

The night will be held at Noosa Cinemas on Monday, July 9 from 6pm and will include a screening of the movie and live auction to win a dinner with Atkins and other prizes, including a two night stay at Peppers Resort Noosa.

Eddie Cheeba's will also serve a cocktail to each guest on arrival and will have a pop up food and drink stall on the night.

Ticket are $25 and can be purchased at www.noosajunction.org.